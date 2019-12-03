UrduPoint.com
World Special Persons Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:06 PM

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, International special persons day was also observed here to mark solidarity with disabled persons In this context a big rally led by Assistant Commissioner, Rizwan Nasir was taken out, which started from Special education school and Culminated at Bhatti Chowk.

AC while addressing the rally, said that to celebrate world special persons day aiming at understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disability because being a important segment of society, special persons could play a vital role their relevant field.

world special persons day was being observed every year .since 1982 after granting approval from UN General Assembly to mark December 3 as world special persons day.

