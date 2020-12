World special persons day to be observed on Dec-3 in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International special persons day would be observed on December-3 in district to show solidarity with disabled persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :International special persons day would be observed on December-3 in district to show solidarity with disabled persons.

In this regard, district government, NGOs and local organization have finalized different programs aiming at understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disability because being a important segment of society, special persons could play a vital role their relevant field.

World special person day was being observed every year. Since 1982 after granting approval from UN General Assembly to mark December 3 as world special persons day.