World Standard Day Is Being Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:14 PM

World Standard Day is being observed in Sukkur

Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Sukkur office is planning to observe the World Standard Day here on Friday with the objective to achieve international standards to develop products of optimal quality

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Sukkur office is planning to observe the World Standard Day here on Friday with the objective to achieve international standards to develop products of optimal quality.

International standards bring technological, economic and societal benefits, thus ensuring technological modernization and promoting social and environmental compliance practices that increase the health, said PSQCA official.

