UrduPoint.com

World Standard Day Observed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

World Standard Day observed in Sukkur

Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Sukkur office celebrated the World Standard Day on Thursday with the objective to achieve international standards to develop products of optimal quality

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Sukkur office celebrated the World Standard Day on Thursday with the objective to achieve international standards to develop products of optimal quality.

International standards bring technological, economic and societal benefits, thus ensuring technological modernization and promoting social and environmental compliance practices that increase the health, said PSQCA official.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sukkur

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer ..

CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer Khan to condole on his death

1 minute ago
 University student's complete internship at DGPR

University student's complete internship at DGPR

1 minute ago
 1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

1 minute ago
 Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28 ..

Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28.9295 million

1 minute ago
 PHMA elects new body

PHMA elects new body

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO replaces 80,271 defective meters in first qu ..

MEPCO replaces 80,271 defective meters in first quarter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.