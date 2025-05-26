Open Menu

World Stands With Pakistan’s Narrative: Aqeel Malik

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:43 PM

World stands with Pakistan's narrative: Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the government has effectively presented its case to the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the government has effectively presented its case to the international community.

Talking to a private news channel, he exposed the falsehood of Indian allegations and highlighting ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India cannot unilaterally exit the Indus Waters Treaty, terming any such move as a declaration of war.

“We will exhaust all available legal options to safeguard our water rights,” he stated.

He slammed India for baselessly accusing Pakistan of terrorism, urging Indian leadership to reflect on their own actions.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav is a living example of their terrorist mindset,” he said.

Aqeel Malik reiterated that Pakistan is itself a victim of terrorism and has made immense sacrifices in the global fight against it. “The world stands with Pakistan’s narrative now,” he added.

