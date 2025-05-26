World Stands With Pakistan’s Narrative: Aqeel Malik
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the government has effectively presented its case to the international community
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the government has effectively presented its case to the international community.
Talking to a private news channel, he exposed the falsehood of Indian allegations and highlighting ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that India cannot unilaterally exit the Indus Waters Treaty, terming any such move as a declaration of war.
“We will exhaust all available legal options to safeguard our water rights,” he stated.
He slammed India for baselessly accusing Pakistan of terrorism, urging Indian leadership to reflect on their own actions.
“Kulbhushan Jadhav is a living example of their terrorist mindset,” he said.
Aqeel Malik reiterated that Pakistan is itself a victim of terrorism and has made immense sacrifices in the global fight against it. “The world stands with Pakistan’s narrative now,” he added.
Recent Stories
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup
World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik
Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh
Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui
Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana
Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visits FGEHA
Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in region: PA Speaker
PHA decorates Faizabad junction with colourful flowers
Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues55 seconds ago
-
World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik57 seconds ago
-
Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh58 seconds ago
-
Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT1 minute ago
-
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui36 seconds ago
-
Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana37 seconds ago
-
Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visits FGEHA39 seconds ago
-
Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in region: PA Speaker40 seconds ago
-
PHA decorates Faizabad junction with colourful flowers42 seconds ago
-
PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar27 minutes ago
-
Strong relationship between federation, provinces vital for national development: Acting Governor27 minutes ago
-
NDMA advises vigilance amid upcoming weather threats27 minutes ago