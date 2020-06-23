World started taking notice of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K: Shamim Shawl

Hurriyat Leader Shamim Shawl said on Tuesday that it was a significant development that the world has started taking notice of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Hurriyat Leader Shamim Shawl said on Tuesday that it was a significant development that the world has started taking notice of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K.

There were sane voices within Indian who were taking jibes at Modi's failed diplomacy.Indian army has faced severe embarrassment by Chinese forces in the recent standoff between China and India, reported a Radio.

She said New Delhi was using Covid-19 as a weapon against innocent people of Kashmir. Adding, the world should realize that a humanitarian crisis was emerging in the held valley.

OIC emergency meeting indicates that Muslim world has taken serious notice of worst human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir. The Muslim countries must boycott India at international front, she added.

The brave people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their legit right of self-determination for the last seven decades.