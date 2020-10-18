UrduPoint.com
World Statistics Day To Be Marked On Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :World Statistics Day will be marked on October 20 across the globe including Pakistan which aims to show that good data and statistics are indispensable for informed decision-making by all actors in society.

The third World Statistics Day will be celebrated around the globe under the theme "Connecting the world with data we can trust." This theme reflects the importance of trust, authoritative data, innovation and the public good in national statistical systems.

The celebration of World Statistics Day 2020 is a global collaborative endeavour, organized under the guidance of the United Nations Statistical Commission.

The Statistics Division of the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs is the global coordinator of the campaign, defining global key messages and making available outreach resources to countries and other partners through this website.

National statistical offices act as national coordinators, translating promotional materials into national languages and organizing events and outreach efforts at national levels.

International organizations play a key role in amplifying campaigns at the global and regional levels and organizing their own events.

More Stories From Pakistan

