(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Security analysts have stressed that the world community should pay attention to the echo of the nuclear war drum in the region, beating by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime.

Talking in a Radio Pakistan program on Saturday they said India has been acting provocatively in the region for last seventy years and continuously engaged in misadventures with its neighboring countries in different times.

Air Vice Marshal (R)Faheem Ullah Malik, Director International Relations and Security Affairs, Centre of Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) said that the India had picked up a problem with China about three years back. It had its own problems with Sri Lanka. The water disputes with Bangladesh have been coming up repeatedly, despite the fact it has supporting government in Dhaka. Nepal is also getting agitated that India is trying to show Nepal's territory as its own in Indian map.

While we have also a very long standing water dispute and the Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir region against the will of Kashmiri people, in other hand, India 's illegal construction in Laddakh has been escalating tension with China since decades, he added.

He expressed his concern that this recent standoff between China and India is created by virtue of Indian immature and provocative attitude, and the immaturity of India is leading the whole region into disaster.

He said we cannot change our neighborhood; it is always advisable to have good ties with neighbors for peace and security, while India must contribute to regional peace rather than joining outsider camps who would not physically confront with regional powers.

Any serious confrontation between nuclear powers can bring catastrophic consequences, he added.

Another analyst Brigadier, retired, Saaid Nazir also said, India's habit of diverting world's attention from its internal failures through cheap tactics stand exposed.

India's provocative attitude towards its neighbors indicates New Delhi's failed foreign policy.

He said despite committing worst atrocities, Indian fascist government has failed to achieve its hegemonic goals in Indian occupied Kashmir. India's failure in Kashmir has left India restless and frustrated.

He said India's hegemonic designs are based on strategic miscalculation. The world must realize that any confrontation between two nuclear states would bring catastrophic consequences.

It is high time for the world powers to intervene and resolve all outstanding disputes between India and Pakistan.

Expert on International Relations Dr. Khurram Iqbal said the BJP's policies are driven by Hindutva agenda, which are not only limited to the people of Kashmir, but to other minorities as well.

We have seen that minorities in India are also living a miserable life due to BJP's extreme and fundamental policies. Narendra Modi has tarnished the secular and democratic face of India.

He showed his concerned that the India's irresponsible attitude towards its neighbors is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Expert on International Law Ahmer Bilal Soofi also said massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir needs attention of the world to avoid catastrophic consequences, while abrogation of article 370 by Indian government was an illegal and unconstitutional move taken by the fascist Indian government, which put the regional peace at stake.

He said India war mongering posturing is posing serious threat to regional peace and security. Indian government is trying to please its citizens by adopting war mongering attitude towards neighboring countries.

While India has become a declining state under Modi regime and India deteriorating diplomatic ties with neighboring countries indicate that India has become isolated in the region.