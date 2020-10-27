World Stroke Day 2020 to be observed on October 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Stroke is the world's second most common cause of death affecting 16 million people each year and prevention could add 100 million healthy life years.

Vice President Pakistan Stroke Society (PSS), Dr. Abdul Malik gave such remarks while addressing the press conference held by the representatives of the national neurology society (PSN), National Stroke Society (PSS), the largest national neurology advocacy foundation (NARF), national doctors organization (PIMA) and the largest social welfare organization (Alkhidmat Foundation) here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday.

To mark World Stroke Day, held annually on 29 October, the World Stroke Organization is working, to increase awareness of stroke every year, Abdul Malik informed, saying that despite revolutionary advances in therapy, stroke is now the second most common cause of death in the over 60s and the second most common cause of disability.

Experts are calling for improved prevention measures and better neurological care in all parts of the world, he articulated, adding "Stroke is the epidemic of the 21st century." "We want to use this initiative to help reduce the number of deaths and disabilities caused by stroke in Pakistan," he added.

16 to 17 million people worldwide suffer strokes each year, six million of whom do not survive. There are a greater number of stroke-related deaths each year than deaths linked to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria put together, General Secretary PSS, Dr. Ravi Shankar told.

"More than one in ten deaths are attributable to stroke, making this cerebrovascular condition the second-largest cause of death in the world among people over 60. It is also a leading cause of disability," he stated, articulating that worldwide, one in four adult could have a stroke, around a fifth of all women and a sixth of all men have a stroke at some point in their lives.

While risk increases with age, young people are also affected: according to the WHO, stroke is the fifth most common cause of death for people in the 15 to 59 age bracket.

However, the prevalence and effects of the disease vary greatly throughout the world. "Currently around 80 percent of those affected come from low and middle income countries," Executive member of Pakistan society of Neurology (PSN), Dr. Bashir Soomro added.

"In the last decade the incidence of stroke in countries with low to middle incomes was around 20 percent higher than in high income nations. This shows that having a stroke is not inevitable, but very much depends on a person's environment. This is something we can and must work on", he uttered.

They demanded that a National Stroke Prevention Program should be established. We have a TB Control Program, AIDS control program, Malaria control program, Mental Health Program and why we cannot have a Stroke prevention program that would really affect the mortality and disability related to stroke, which is a huge economic and social burden in our society.

Government should establish Stroke Units in all DHQ of the country and specifically across Sindh Govt. Hospitals, we can facilitate provincial governments health ministry in this regards, they said in the conference.

Government should designate one hospital in Karachi as dedicated Stroke Center with all diagnostics, inpatients and rehabilitative facilities.

The government should ensure availability of TPA and thrombectomy in stroke centers.

Government should make mandatory Stroke specific "Training for nurses and paramedics", they concluded the conference while urging government to meet their demands as precious lives in the country could be saved.