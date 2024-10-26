World Stroke Day: Medical Screening Camp Held In City
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In connection with the World Stroke Day observance, a free medical screening camp was jointly organised by the Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur and Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), here in the city.
QMC Principal Prof Dr Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr.
Aamir Mahmood Bukhari visited the camp and appreciated its organisation.
A team of Neorology Department of QMC and BVH comprising Neuro physicians including Prof Dr Sabir Malik, Dr Waseem and others performed their duties for medical screening camp and conducted medical examination of visitors.
A doctors team offered their services at the camp from 10am to 2pm.
