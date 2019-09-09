World Suicide Prevention Day being to be on September 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan with almost 1.2 percent of all its reported deaths attributed to suicide, that is act of taking one's own life voluntarily and intentionally, will be part of world community observing Tuesday as Suicide Prevention Day.

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 is "Working Together to Prevent Suicide" holds absolute relevance in face of the fact that approximately one million people around the world commit suicide every year.

Alarmingly it has emerged to be the second leading cause of death among people with the age between 15 years to 29 years.

Suicide mentioned to be the result of convergence of genetic, psychological, social and cultural as well as other risk factors is sometimes combined with experiences of trauma, loss and drug addiction.

According to available data 1.4 deaths per 100,000 in Pakistan are estimated to be due to suicide while for every such deaths 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

More women attempt suicide but more men are successful in committing suicide.

Some of the commonest symptoms for it are enumerated to be sadness, hopelessness, feeling of worthlessness, feeling of isolation, thoughts of self-harm, disturbed appetite, disturbed sleep etc.

The desperation compelling a person to take his or her own life is preventable and treatable which but demand raising of awareness about the issue, educating oneself and others about the cause of suicide and warning signs of suicide that include the person concerned expressing desire to commit suicide, going into isolation, low self esteem etc.

Experts emphasizing need to realize the intensity of situation suggested people in general to show compassion and care for those who are in distress in their community.

Need to question the stigma associated with suicide, suicidal behaviour and mental health problems was also suggested with equal attention to facilitate people share their own experiences.

People reflecting suicidal tendencies were further emphasized to be convince through their family and friends about importance of life itself and also that situations do improve with the passage of time - in a nutshell give them hope for life.

It is strongly recommended that such persons must never be left alone and potentially harmful items (pesticides, weapons, sleeping pills etc) must be kept away from them and most importantly they be helped to consult a psychiatrist.