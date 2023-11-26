World Sustainable Transport Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) First ever World Sustainable Transport Day is being observed on Sunday.

In his message on the occasion, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said there is an urgent need for a transformative shift towards more sustainable transport, emphasizing importance of cleaner energy to combat climate change.

The UN adopted a resolution earlier this year to designate November 26 as the World Sustainable Transport Day.