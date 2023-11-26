World Sustainable Transport Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The first-ever World Sustainable Transport Day was observed on Sunday to highlight the crucial role of secure, cost-effective, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation systems.

In his message on the occasion, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is an urgent need for a transformative shift towards more sustainable transport, emphasizing the importance of cleaner energy to combat climate change, said a news release issued here.

The UN adopted a resolution earlier this year to designate November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day. The resolution invites all UN member states, organizations of the UN system, international and regional organizations and civil society to mark World Sustainable Transport Day by means of education and the holding of events aimed at enhancing the knowledge of public on sustainable transport issues, in particular enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, promoting environmentally friendly transportation.

The Sustainable Transport Day is significant as it highlights the critical role of safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems in various aspects of global development. The day emphasized the contribution of sustainable transport systems to fostering economic growth. By promoting eco-friendly modes of transport and minimizing the environmental footprint of transportation systems.