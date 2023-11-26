Open Menu

World Sustainable Transport Day Observed

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

World Sustainable Transport Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The first-ever World Sustainable Transport Day was observed on Sunday to highlight the crucial role of secure, cost-effective, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation systems.

In his message on the occasion, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is an urgent need for a transformative shift towards more sustainable transport, emphasizing the importance of cleaner energy to combat climate change, said a news release issued here.

The UN adopted a resolution earlier this year to designate November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day. The resolution invites all UN member states, organizations of the UN system, international and regional organizations and civil society to mark World Sustainable Transport Day by means of education and the holding of events aimed at enhancing the knowledge of public on sustainable transport issues, in particular enhancing intermodal transport connectivity, promoting environmentally friendly transportation.

The Sustainable Transport Day is significant as it highlights the critical role of safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems in various aspects of global development. The day emphasized the contribution of sustainable transport systems to fostering economic growth. By promoting eco-friendly modes of transport and minimizing the environmental footprint of transportation systems.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Education Civil Society November Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan