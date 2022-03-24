World TB day marked at Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) ::District Anti Tuberculosis (TB) Association here Thursday arranged a seminar in connection with World Tuberculosis Day.

The aim of the event was to aware people about signs and symptoms of diseases and preventive measures to control spread of disease.

The awareness seminar was attended by officer bearers of Anti TB Association and members of civil society.

Speakers said TB is a disease that can be controlled by adopting certain precautionary measures. They said that our society is more prone to the disease due to low immunity level of body that is outcome of unhealthy diet and unhygienic conditions.

They said that a person having cough from three weeks should consult a qualified medical professional, anti TB clinics and hospitals rather visiting quacks to treat their ailment.

On the occasion, locals appreciated the efforts of TB association in early diagnosis of disease, provide patients proper guidance and medicines and creating awareness among people relating to the infection.