World Teacher Day To Observed Across Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated in Sukkur and all over the country on Saturday
The day is celebrated every year on October 5 to pay tribute and highlight the importance of teachers in a society.
Events and protests are being held to mark the day.
Considered as a spiritual father a teacher plays an important part in nourishing a child’s brain. Where parents are responsible for the upbringing of children, teachers play a vital role in helping them use their knowledge and imply them to become valuable citizens of the society.
Renowned educationist, Ms Rubina Kayani said that “secret to progress of any country lies in the quality of education whereas teachers play a dynamic role in producing quality students that guarantee a bright future.”
She said that the Teacher is the most important person in the educational domain and deserves appreciation on this Teachers’ Day.
On the occasion parents and students are being paid tributes to the teachers for their precious services for the betterment of the society.
