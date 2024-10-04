Open Menu

World Teacher Day To Observed Across Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

World Teacher Day to observed across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated in Sukkur and all over the country on Saturday

The day is celebrated every year on October 5 to pay tribute and highlight the importance of teachers in a society.

Events and protests are being held to mark the day.

Considered as a spiritual father a teacher plays an important part in nourishing a child’s brain. Where parents are responsible for the upbringing of children, teachers play a vital role in helping them use their knowledge and imply them to become valuable citizens of the society.

Renowned educationist, Ms Rubina Kayani said that “secret to progress of any country lies in the quality of education whereas teachers play a dynamic role in producing quality students that guarantee a bright future.”

She said that the Teacher is the most important person in the educational domain and deserves appreciation on this Teachers’ Day.

On the occasion parents and students are being paid tributes to the teachers for their precious services for the betterment of the society.

Related Topics

World Education Sukkur Progress October All

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

15 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

15 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

15 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

15 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

15 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

15 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

15 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan