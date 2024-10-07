World Teachers Day celebrated at AIOU

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and UNESCO Office in Pakistan, in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), celebrated World Teachers' Day 2024 at AIOU’s Main Auditorium in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and UNESCO Office in Pakistan, in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), celebrated World Teachers' Day 2024 at AIOU’s Main Auditorium in Islamabad.

This year’s theme, “Valuing Teachers' Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,” highlighted the essential role teachers play in shaping future generations and building a skilled, educated society.

The event honored the dedication and contributions of teachers, particularly in the context of educational reforms and societal progress.

Speaking at the ceremony NCHD’s Director General Mr. Ali Asghar welcomed the participants, commending the dedication of teachers, especially those working under challenging conditions in NCHD and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools. He highlighted the invaluable role of teachers in human development of Pakistan.

The UNESCO representative Mr. Zafar Hayat Malik delivered a keynote address on the global importance of World Teachers' Day, emphasizing this year’s theme.

He emphasized the important role teachers play in promoting participatory democracy and creating a culture of dialogue and engagement in schools, which is vital for shaping the democratic citizens of the future.

He also highlighted that by empowering teachers, we can build strong and fair education systems that benefit society and uplift the communities they serve.

AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood also honored teachers’ dedication, applauding their ongoing efforts to educate and empower students and teachers.

The Teachers’ Voice Panel Discussion provided a platform for educators to share their insights on the evolving education landscape. Panelists echoed the day’s theme, stressing the importance of recognizing and amplifying teachers' voices in policy-making and educational reforms.

As a part of significance of the day, certificates were awarded to teachers from FDE schools, Non-Formal Education (NFE) centers, AIOU and BECS acknowledging their tireless work in educating children in marginalized communities. This gesture underscored the nation’s deep appreciation for those advancing literacy at the grassroots level.

The event was graced by the Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani as a chief guest, who in his address praised the teaching community and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting teachers' welfare and development.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Guest highlighted the profound impact teachers have on students' lives and the need for a robust social contract that upholds the dignity of the teaching profession in Pakistan.

Following the formal ceremony, participants visited NCHD educational stalls showcasing resources and initiatives dedicated to improving literacy across Pakistan. The event concluded with an advocacy walk, offering participants an opportunity to connect and reflect on the day’s theme.

World Teachers' Day, observed globally on October 5, honors teachers and the challenges they face. Through this celebration, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to education and the pivotal role of teachers in human and societal development.