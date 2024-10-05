World Teacher’s Day Celebrated At IMCG F-11/3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-11/3 on Saturday celebrated 'World Teachers Day' under the leadership of Principal Farah Hamid.
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the occasion along with Mohyudin Ahmad Wani, Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training.
The event was attended by students, teachers, and educationists, who came together to honor the teaching profession in a spirit of admiration and gratitude.
The students paid tribute to their teachers through songs, tableau performances, and heartfelt speeches.
In his address, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for advancing education to meet the demands of the 21st century.
He praised various initiatives undertaken by the college, including the establishment of a colorful library, a Mother-Child Healthcare Center, High-Tech IT lab,Gym, Podcast room, Art and a smart classroom.
He also commended the Early Childhood Center, designed for children aged 3 to 5, which reflects the institution’s dedication to modern education.
The minister acknowledged the vital role of teachers playing in shaping the future of the nation and announced a new initiative to reward outstanding teachers at the government level starting from next year.
The well-organized event concluded with a resounding appreciation for the teachers, marking the day as a true success.
