Like other parts of the country, world teachers day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, world teachers day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In this connection, a big rally led by the Dean Faculty of education Dr. Abdul Sattar Almaani held in the premises of University of Sindh's Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad from Dr. N.A Baloch Model school and culminated at Faculty of education.

Later a seminar was also held to mark world teachers day which was largely attended by the teachers and students.

Addressing the rally Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Abdul Sattar Aalmani said that teacher's day was being celebrated every year with an objective to pay homage to the teachers across the globe who were playing a vital role to prepare future generations enabling them to serve humanity as well as the country.