World Teacher's Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:49 PM

World teacher's day celebrated in Hyderabad

Like other parts of the country, World Teachers Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Teachers Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In this connection a rally led by the Dean Faculty of Education, University of Sindh Dr. Abdul Sattar Almaani taken out from Dr.N.A Baloch Model school to Faculty of education Elsa Qazi Campus.

Later a seminar was also held to mark World Teachers Day which was largely attended by the teachers and students.

Addressing the rally Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Abdul Sattar Aalmaani said that teacher's day was being celebrated every year with an objective to pay homage to the teachers across the globe who were playing a vital role to prepare future generations and enabling them to serve humanity as well as the country.

