UrduPoint.com

World Teacher's Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 09:22 PM

World Teacher's Day observed

World Teacher's Day was observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday in order to pay homage to the teaching community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :World Teacher's Day was observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday in order to pay homage to the teaching community.

In this connection, special functions and ceremonies were also held in different educational institutions where the speakers highlighted the role of teacher in building up a literate society.

Addressing the participants during a ceremony in National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), Rector NTUF Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain said that teachers should perform their duties honestly, dedicatedly and diligently for developing an educated society.

He said that the teachers should present themselves as a role model because the pupil always followed them for their success in the practical life.

Status of teacher remained high in the society if he succeeded in character building of the nation.

Therefore, the teachers should concentrate on character building of their students in addition to providing them quality education, he added.

Dean Factory of Textile Engineering Dr Yasir Nawab, Dr Munir Ashraf, Dr Danish Mehmood Mehtab, Saleem Ansari and others also addressed the function.

Similar function was also held at Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road where collage principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti, Prof Khalid Hasan and others addressed the function.

Meanwhile, students MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road cut a cake to celebrate World Teacher's Day and delivered speeches during a formal ceremony to pay tribute to the services of their teachers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Education Road Jaranwala Textile Government

Recent Stories

Imam leads Balochistan's fightback against Central ..

Imam leads Balochistan's fightback against Central Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

2 minutes ago
 What's next for the Musk-Twitter deal?

What's next for the Musk-Twitter deal?

2 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin meets Turkish deputy health minister

Dr Yasmin meets Turkish deputy health minister

2 minutes ago
 Under-fire UK PM Truss fails to calm markets with ..

Under-fire UK PM Truss fails to calm markets with growth pledge

2 minutes ago
 Pakistanis suffering from misconceptions, supersti ..

Pakistanis suffering from misconceptions, superstitions on mental illnesses: Dr. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.