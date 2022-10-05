(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :World Teacher's Day was observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday in order to pay homage to the teaching community.

In this connection, special functions and ceremonies were also held in different educational institutions where the speakers highlighted the role of teacher in building up a literate society.

Addressing the participants during a ceremony in National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), Rector NTUF Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain said that teachers should perform their duties honestly, dedicatedly and diligently for developing an educated society.

He said that the teachers should present themselves as a role model because the pupil always followed them for their success in the practical life.

Status of teacher remained high in the society if he succeeded in character building of the nation.

Therefore, the teachers should concentrate on character building of their students in addition to providing them quality education, he added.

Dean Factory of Textile Engineering Dr Yasir Nawab, Dr Munir Ashraf, Dr Danish Mehmood Mehtab, Saleem Ansari and others also addressed the function.

Similar function was also held at Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road where collage principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti, Prof Khalid Hasan and others addressed the function.

Meanwhile, students MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road cut a cake to celebrate World Teacher's Day and delivered speeches during a formal ceremony to pay tribute to the services of their teachers.