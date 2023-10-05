Open Menu

World Teachers' Day Observed At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Department of Education, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Thursday organized the World Teachers' Day. yAddressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that on this day we should remember our teachers with honor and respect. We should realize the key role of teachers in the society and pay special attention to the education and training of teachers to play this key role, he said and added that it was said about a teacher that the best teacher was one who inspired his students i.e. motivated his students and the same was said about leadership that a leader is one whose actions inspire others. "A teacher is essentially a leader. Our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) also said that I have been sent to the world as a teacher.

A teacher is a respected profession which is the basis of all professions in the world, whether a craftsman, a doctor, a nurse, a computer engineer, a scientist, he reaches this position only thanks to his teacher, that is why the teacher is undoubtedly called a spiritual father", he expressed.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain said a teacher trains and shapes a person's soul. It is a very important profession and it is important for those entering this profession to prepare themselves and work hard in terms of this profession so that they can prepare their students to be architects of the future, he said and added, we pay our respects to our teachers.

