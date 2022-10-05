World Teachers Day observed in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) : International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers and prayed for their long lives.

Special meetings and rallies were held to mark the day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at a private school, the speakers highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and teacher as defined in the teachings of islam.

They emphasized the need for maintaining high decorum of the relation of teacher and student through respect and honor for the teachers.

The teachers pinned crowns to their students to express love and affection with their students.