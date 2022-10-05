UrduPoint.com

World Teachers Day Observed In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:49 PM

World Teachers Day observed in AJK

International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) : International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday with renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers and prayed for their long lives.

Special meetings and rallies were held to mark the day.

Addressing an impressive ceremony hosted at a private school, the speakers highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation between student and teacher as defined in the teachings of islam.

They emphasized the need for maintaining high decorum of the relation of teacher and student through respect and honor for the teachers.

The teachers pinned crowns to their students to express love and affection with their students.

Related Topics

Student Jammu Love

Recent Stories

Dar pledges to bring dollar, inflation down in few ..

Dar pledges to bring dollar, inflation down in few weeks

3 minutes ago
 US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - ..

US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - White House

22 minutes ago
 North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others ..

North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others' - UN Spokesperson

23 minutes ago
 EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Cir ..

EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Circumstances Allow - Borrell

24 minutes ago
 93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

24 minutes ago
 France to Purchase Ammunition Worth Almost $2Bln f ..

France to Purchase Ammunition Worth Almost $2Bln for Military in 2023 - Defense ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.