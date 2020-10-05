World Teachers Day observed in SBBU

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The girls and boy students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University observed International Teachers Day and paid tributes to the greatness of teachers.

Addressing the program "Teachers salute to his greatness" speakers said that teacher is our leader.

They said that our teachers despite their constraint resources reached us at a stage where we are proud of them. Speakers said that teachers serving in this university used their experience and endeavour to teach and train the students due to which they were recognized internationally.

Speakers hoped that students of this university would become good teachers in the near future and would play a role for the betterment of education specially of Sindh. On the occasion students presented flowers to teachers.