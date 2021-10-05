World Teachers day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Educationists on Tuesday urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

They said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense, as we salute teachers on World Teachers Day.

Accordingly, all children aged 5-16 are entitled to have access to free, quality and compulsory education. The education sector however, continues to be plagued by chronic challenges of quantity, quality and equity.

Speaking on the occasion, a renowned educationist and Principal of the Rotary Public School Sukkur, Wajeeha Syed in her speech said that knowledge was must for respectable survival in the world and it could not be achieved without the help of teachers.

She said teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner.

She encouraged competitive, intelligent and hardworking people to join this profession and demanded the leadership take appropriate steps for them.

On the occasion, all administration and teaching powers handed over to the pupils of the school. Students presented gifts to their teachers to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organised a ceremony at its head office Sukkur where Dr Shakil Ahmed, Nosheen, Yasmin Shah, Bakhtwar Nazeer and others addressed.

The CEO of the IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

He said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense.

He said teachers are instrumental in the nation building because they give vision and direction to the youth who are future of a nation.

He said teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge and put nation on the path of development and progress.