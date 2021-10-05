UrduPoint.com

World Teachers Day Observed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

World Teachers day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Educationists on Tuesday urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

They said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense, as we salute teachers on World Teachers Day.

Accordingly, all children aged 5-16 are entitled to have access to free, quality and compulsory education. The education sector however, continues to be plagued by chronic challenges of quantity, quality and equity.

Speaking on the occasion, a renowned educationist and Principal of the Rotary Public School Sukkur, Wajeeha Syed in her speech said that knowledge was must for respectable survival in the world and it could not be achieved without the help of teachers.

She said teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner.

She encouraged competitive, intelligent and hardworking people to join this profession and demanded the leadership take appropriate steps for them.

On the occasion, all administration and teaching powers handed over to the pupils of the school. Students presented gifts to their teachers to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organised a ceremony at its head office Sukkur where Dr Shakil Ahmed, Nosheen, Yasmin Shah, Bakhtwar Nazeer and others addressed.

The CEO of the IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

He said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense.

He said teachers are instrumental in the nation building because they give vision and direction to the youth who are future of a nation.

He said teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge and put nation on the path of development and progress.

Related Topics

World Education Guide Sukkur Progress Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

36 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

1 hour ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

48 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

49 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.