World Teachers' Day Observed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 11:20 PM

World Teachers' Day observed in Sukkur

Teachers and education specialists on Thursday observed the "World Teachers Day" urging the nation to pledge respect and dignity of teachers in society as ordained by our religious, social, and cultural values

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Teachers and education specialists on Thursday observed the "World Teachers Day" urging the nation to pledge respect and dignity of teachers in society as ordained by our religious, social, and cultural values.

They emphasized measures to restore the dignity, honour, and respect of the teachers in society to promote education in a real sense.

Accordingly, all children aged 5-16 are entitled to have access to free, quality, and compulsory education. The education sector, however, continues to be plagued by chronic challenges of quantity, quality, and equity.

Speaking on the occasion, a renowned educationist and Principal of the New London Cambridge School Sukkur, Rubia Kayani in her speech said that knowledge was a must for respectable survival in the world and it could not be achieved without the help of teachers.

She said that teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner. She encouraged competitive, intelligent, and hardworking people to join this profession and demanded the leadership take appropriate steps for them.

In Sukkur's Rotary Public School, all administration and teaching powers are handed over to the pupils of the school to observe World Teacher Day.

Students presented gifts to their teachers to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) organized a ceremony at its head office in Sukkur where Dr Shakil Ahmed, Nosheen, Dua Shah, and others were addressed.

CEO of the IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social, and cultural values.

He said that we should take all measures to restore the dignity, honour, and respect of the teachers in society to promote education in a real sense.

He said that teachers are instrumental in nation-building because they give vision and direction to the youth who are the future of a nation.

He said that teachers serve as a guide to deliver people from the darkness of ignorance, show them the light of knowledge, and put the nation on the path of development and progress. The teachers besides teaching, also concentrate on promoting wisdom, integrity, character, and tolerance among the students so that they could become good citizens, he added.

