World Teachers Day on Oct 05

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, the World Teachers Day would be observed here on October 5.

To mark the event, the government and private educational institutions would organize various

programmes, seminars and walks.

Eminent education expert Prof (retd) Dr Haroon ul Rasheed Tabbasum urged all stakeholders,

civil society organisations and the people to play their role in promoting the teaching profession,

adding that this would be done to revive the profession to its pristine glory.

‘’We should serve as a reminder that teacher is the central element and critical link in the

chain of educational development ’’, he added.