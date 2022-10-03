UrduPoint.com

World Teachers Day On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

World Teachers Day on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :World Teachers' Day will be marked on Wednesday (Oct 5) across the globe to highlight the role of teachers in providing quality education and enabling children and adults of all ages to contribute in the society.

The first World Teachers' Day was held on October 5, 1994 and the theme of World Teachers' Day, this year is 'The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.

The aim of celebrating World Teachers day is to highlight the importance of the role played by teachers all over the world.

The day emphasizes the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students and suitably qualified professionals to increase the profile of teachers.

