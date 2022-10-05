World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teachers with respect, honor: VC IUB

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message on World Teachers' Day said that the day reminds us to remember our teachers with honor and respect

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message on World Teachers' Day said that the day reminds us to remember our teachers with honor and respect.

We should realize the key role of teachers in society and pay special attention to the education and training of teachers to play this key role.

He said a teacher is essentially a leader and our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also said that I have been sent to the world as a teacher. Vice Chancellor said that teaching is a respected profession which is the foundation of all professions in the world, whether a craftsman, a doctor, a nurse, a computer engineer, or a scientist, he reaches this position only because of his teacher, that is why a teacher is undoubtedly called a spiritual father.

It is a very important profession and it is important for those entering this profession to prepare themselves and work hard in terms of this profession so that they can prepare their students to be architects of the future, he added.

Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob also advised students to always respect their teachers.