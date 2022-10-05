UrduPoint.com

World Teachers' Day Reminds Us To Treat Our Teachers With Respect, Honor: VC IUB

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:34 PM

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teachers with respect, honor: VC IUB

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message on World Teachers' Day said that the day reminds us to remember our teachers with honor and respect

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message on World Teachers' Day said that the day reminds us to remember our teachers with honor and respect.

We should realize the key role of teachers in society and pay special attention to the education and training of teachers to play this key role.

He said a teacher is essentially a leader and our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also said that I have been sent to the world as a teacher. Vice Chancellor said that teaching is a respected profession which is the foundation of all professions in the world, whether a craftsman, a doctor, a nurse, a computer engineer, or a scientist, he reaches this position only because of his teacher, that is why a teacher is undoubtedly called a spiritual father.

It is a very important profession and it is important for those entering this profession to prepare themselves and work hard in terms of this profession so that they can prepare their students to be architects of the future, he added.

Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob also advised students to always respect their teachers.

Related Topics

World Education Doctor IUB All

Recent Stories

Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Div ..

Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Division

39 seconds ago
 Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis dee ..

Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis deepens

41 seconds ago
 Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Ne ..

Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Near Polish Border - Military

42 seconds ago
 President urges steps to bring street, out-of-scho ..

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

44 seconds ago
 RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 sh ..

RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 shops, three plazas

46 seconds ago
 Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation sy ..

Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation system to meet any eventuality

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.