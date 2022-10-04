UrduPoint.com

World Teachers' Day To Be Commemorated Tomorrow Across Globe Including Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

World Teachers' Day to be commemorated tomorrow across globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :World Teachers' Day will be marked on Oct 5 (Wednesday) with the theme 2022 "The transformation of education begins with teachers" across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate the role of teachers in providing quality education at all levels.

According to UNESCO, it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

This also enables children and adults of all ages to learn take part in and contribute to their local community and global society.

Teachers are recognized for their contributions to society on World Teachers' Day. Various events would be arranged in many countries around the world on October 5, 2022.

These include celebrations to honor teachers in general or those who have made a special contribution to a particular community.

The day may also be marked by conferences emphasizing the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or other suitably qualified professionals and events to increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media.

Moreover, international organizations such as TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) and Education International organize international, national and local events.

In some areas posters are displayed and pupils and ex-pupils are encouraged to send e-cards or letters of appreciation to teachers who made a special or memorable contribution to their education.

The celebrations will address the commitments and calls for action made at the Transforming Education Summit, in September 2022, and analyse the implications they have for teachers and teaching.

It is worth mentioning here that the three-day celebration at UNESCO Headquarters will include the awarding ceremony of the UNESCO-Hamdan prize for Teacher Development, and a series of events showcasing how guaranteeing teachers' decent working conditions, access to professional development opportunities and a recognized professional status is a first step towards more resilient education systems.

UNESCO is working to leverage the vital role of these Primary change-agents.

