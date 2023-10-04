Open Menu

'World Teachers' Day' To Be Observed On October 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

'World Teachers' Day' to be observed on October 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) On Thursday, the world comes together to celebrate "World Teachers' Day," a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of educators worldwide.

Under the collaborative efforts of AFAQ and SOS Foundation, a vibrant art competition will be held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council at on Thursday.

This initiative aims to honor teachers through the beauty of colors and creativity.

The students from local schools will participate, showcasing their artistic talents through various forms of art and paintings.

