'World Teachers Day' to be observed on October 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) To celebrate World Teachers' Day, the Department of Elementary and Secondary education will organize a ceremony at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school, City No1, Peshawar on Thursday.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, would be chief guest on the occasion.

This year's central event aimed to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers in Pakistan.

