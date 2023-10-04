Open Menu

'World Teachers Day' To Be Observed On October 5

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

'World Teachers Day' to be observed on October 5

To celebrate World Teachers' Day, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will organize a ceremony at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary School, City No1, Peshawar on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) To celebrate World Teachers' Day, the Department of Elementary and Secondary education will organize a ceremony at Government Hasnain Shaheed Higher Secondary school, City No1, Peshawar on Thursday.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, would be chief guest on the occasion.

This year's central event aimed to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers in Pakistan.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Martyrs Shaheed Education Event Government

Recent Stories

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

3 minutes ago
 France's Macron promises more referendums

France's Macron promises more referendums

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 24.2m from 743 defaulters on 21s ..

LESCO recovers Rs 24.2m from 743 defaulters on 21st day recovery campaign

4 minutes ago
 Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 them ..

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 theme  launched

26 minutes ago
 ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

26 minutes ago
 IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in op ..

IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in open court

23 minutes ago
PO arrested by Interpol

PO arrested by Interpol

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asa ..

Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, sisters of PTI chairma ..

23 minutes ago
 Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

23 minutes ago
 Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation ..

Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation, bring Balochistan youth into ..

23 minutes ago
 SSP vows to maintains law & order across Sukkur

SSP vows to maintains law & order across Sukkur

13 minutes ago
 SC upheld verdict of PHC in land acquisition case ..

SC upheld verdict of PHC in land acquisition case of Mansehra

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan