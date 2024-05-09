Open Menu

World Teams Invited At International Rescue Challenge-2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 06:26 PM

World teams invited at International Rescue Challenge-2024

Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer has invited world teams to participate in the International Rescue Challenge-2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer has invited world teams to participate in the International Rescue Challenge-2024.

He extended the invitation during the United Nations INSARAG Steering Group and WHO Emergency Medical Teams meetings. The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) in Geneva on 6-10 May, 2024 is one of the largest humanitarian meeting of 2024. The participants discussed enhancing international cooperation for swift disaster response.

Dr Rizwan, being the technical focal point of United Nations INSARAG Classified Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT), invited all international teams to participate in the 1st International Challenge going to be held in Lahore. As a result of this United Nations INSARAG Certification of Pakistan Rescue Teams, Pakistan holds the INSARAG chair for Asia Pacific Region and shall also hold the Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise in October 2024.

Dr Rizwan offered that Emergency Services academy (Rescue 1122) in collaboration with United Nations could train South Asian countries. He also offered support to Asia Pacific Region for their capacity building in specialized fields like Search & Rescue (SAR), Height Rescue, Deep Well Rescue, Confined Space Extrication, Trauma management, etc.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasised that the upcoming International Rescue Challenge would be a unique opportunity for rescue teams to share and learn from each other's experiences, promoting a culture of collaboration and mutual support. He said that by gathering INSARAG certified teams for the International Rescue Challenge from diverse backgrounds and regions with different experiences, the event would facilitate to exchange of best practices and innovative approaches to respond to disasters to save lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Earthquake World United Nations Exchange Geneva Saudi Arabia Riyals May October Rescue 1122 Event All From Share Best Asia

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

8 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

8 minutes ago
 2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

39 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

40 minutes ago
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

40 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

40 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

40 minutes ago
 Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

40 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

44 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan