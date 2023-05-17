'World Telecommunication Day' celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the world, 'The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD)' day was observed here on Tuesday, to raise awareness of the importance of telecommunications and the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in promoting social and economic development worldwide.

May 17 is the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and the creation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that's why the day is celebrated worldwide.

According to the United Nations (UNs), "World Telecommunication Day has been celebrated annually on May 17, since 1969. It marked the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865." However it was, November 2005 when the World Summit on the Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly to declare the date as World Information Society Day.

This year the theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 is "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies." Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Sted Amin ul Haqe in a message said, "I wish that public and private sectors should make pledges for universal connectivity and digital transformation." The minister further said, "An efficient Telecommunications Network is a foundation on which an Information Society is built.""The purpose of celebrating the day is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide," he added.