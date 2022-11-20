World Television Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :World Television Day will be marked on November 21 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to recognize television's major role in presenting different issues of different societies that affect people.

World Television Day is a day to renew the commitments of governments, organizations, and individuals to support the development of television media in providing unbiased information about important issues and events that affect society. news about World Television Day may be shared via print, online, and broadcast media.

"World Television Day" helps people in remembering the beneficial purposes of television.

Television and radio bloggers may write comments, editors may write in the editors' columns, and writers, academics, and journalists may write feature articles about the meaning behind this event.

Educational institutions may mark World Television Day on their calendars and educators may use this day as an opportunity to invite guest speakers to discuss media and communication issues relating to television. Discussion topics may include: how television promotes cultural diversity and a common understanding; the links between democracy and television; and the role of television in social, political, and economic developments.

The UN acknowledges that television can be used to educate many people about the world, its issues, and real stories that happen on the planet. Television is one of the most influential forms of media for communication and information dissemination. It is used to broadcast freedom of expression and to increase cultural diversity. The UN realized that television played a major role in presenting global issues affecting people and this needed to be addressed.

On December 17, 1996, UN General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day to commemorate the date on which the first World Television Forum was held earlier that year. The UN invited all member states to observe the day by encouraging global exchanges of television programs focusing, among other things, on issues such as peace, security, economic and social development, and cultural change enhancements.

