World Television Day To Be Observed Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:31 PM

World Television Day to be observed tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe, World Television Day will be marked on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan, the day recognizes that television plays a major role in presenting different issue that affect people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Television Day will be marked on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan, the day recognizes that television plays a major role in presenting different issue that affect people.

World Television Day helps people remember the purposes of television.

World Television Day is a day to renew government's organizations and individuals commitments to support the development of electronic media in providing unbiased information about important issues and events that affect society.

News about World Television Day may be shared via print, online and broadcast media. Television and radio bloggers may write comments, editors may write in the editors' columns, and writers, academics and journalists may write feature articles about the meaning behind this event.

Educational institutions may mark World Television Day on their calendars and educators may use this day as an opportunity to invite guest speakers to discuss media and communication issues relating to television. Discussion topics may include: how television promotes cultural diversity and a common understanding; the links between democracy and television and the role of television in social, political and economic developments.

UN acknowledges that television can be used to educate people about the world, its issues and real stories that happen on the planet. Television is one of the most influential medium for communication and information dissemination. It is used to broadcast freedom of expressions and to increase cultural diversity.

The UN realized that television played a major role in presenting global issues affecting people and this needed to be addressed.

On December 17, 1996, UN General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day to commemorate the date on which the first World Television Forum was held earlier that year.

The UN invited all member states to observe the day by encouraging global exchanges of television programmes focusing among other things, on issues such as peace, security, economic and social development and cultural change enhancements.

