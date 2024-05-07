World Thalassaemia day awareness walk on May 8

Like other parts of the globe, World Thalassaemia Day will be observed in Hyderabad on May 8 (Wednesday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, World Thalassaemia Day will be observed in Hyderabad on May 8 (Wednesday).

In this connection, an awareness walk with Thalassaemia kids will be organized by the Fatimid Foundation Hyderabad center from SP office to Press Club Hyderabad Center at 11.am

The District Health officer Dr Lala Jaffer Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

