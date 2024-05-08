World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

Recent Stories
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM
Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP
US Consul General visits FF Steel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture8 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer8 minutes ago
-
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar8 minutes ago
-
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships15 minutes ago
-
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM15 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP14 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA19 minutes ago
-
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Women's University Swabi Celebrates Labor Day with Special Tribute to Staff44 minutes ago
-
Collaborations, all-inclusive policy interventions pertinent to reliable energy access in Pakistan: ..44 minutes ago