World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Blood Donation Society and Regional Blood Centre on Wednesday organized a camp at Nishtar Medical University on Wednesday in connection with World Thalassaemia Day.

The purpose of the camp was to encourage people to donate blood willingly so that the needs of patients, especially those with 'Thalassemia' and emergency conditions, could be met. The camp was inaugurated by VC Nishtar Medical University(NMU) Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani.

Registrar NMU DrGhulam Abbas, and officials of the Blood Donation Society were also present.

Doctors and students of varsity enthusiastically participated in the camp and donated blood. Dr Mehnaz Khakwani emphasized that blood donated could save the life of any needy patient, and everyone should participate fully in this initiative.

She praised the efforts of all organizers and stressed the need for such activities on a regular basis. Additionally, an awareness seminar on thalassemia was held where senior faculty members participated, and Dr Khakwani delivered a lecture on 'Thalassemia' screening.