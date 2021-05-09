(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :World Thalassaemia Day observed in Sukkur to create awareness about thalassaemia, its prevention, and measures to avoid its transmission among people.

Thalassaemia is a hereditary blood condition which is caused when the body is not capable of making enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

If a body doesn't make enough of hemoglobin then the red blood cells don't work properly in carrying oxygen to all the cells of the body.

Chief executive officer, Sukkir Blood Hospital, Dr Naeem Ahmed said that treatment is the only thing you can offer to thalaessaemic children for improved life however, he added that we must stop those thalassaemics, who have not borne as yet. The public and private sector must endeavour to ensure 'Thalassaemia Free Pakistan.