UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Thalassemia Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

World Thalassemia Day observed

World Thalassemia Day was observed across the globe, including Pakistan, on Saturday with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership and mobilizing resources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :World Thalassemia Day was observed across the globe, including Pakistan, on Saturday with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership and mobilizing resources.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Al-Aqsa Welfare trust, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq said that every year about 10 to 12 thousands children fell victim to this deadly disease in Pakistan.

He said the parents, who are usually asymptomatic, are the carriers of this disease and have a great chance of passing this disease to their children.

Anwar said the thalassemia patients were required regular blood transfusions every few weeks and wide-ranging effort was urgently needed to prevent thousands of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

He said the media's role is important in this regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from it.

Later, he distributed gifts and a cash of Rs 5000 to various infected children each on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Media From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.