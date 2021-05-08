World Thalassemia Day observed

World Thalassemia Day was observed across the globe, including Pakistan, on Saturday with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership and mobilizing resources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :World Thalassemia Day was observed across the globe, including Pakistan, on Saturday with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership and mobilizing resources.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Al-Aqsa Welfare trust, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq said that every year about 10 to 12 thousands children fell victim to this deadly disease in Pakistan.

He said the parents, who are usually asymptomatic, are the carriers of this disease and have a great chance of passing this disease to their children.

Anwar said the thalassemia patients were required regular blood transfusions every few weeks and wide-ranging effort was urgently needed to prevent thousands of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

He said the media's role is important in this regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from it.

Later, he distributed gifts and a cash of Rs 5000 to various infected children each on the occasion.