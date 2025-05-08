World Thalassemia Day Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Like other parts of the world, World Thalassemia Day was observed
here on Thursday with a range of awareness and humanitarian activities.
Safe Life Thalassemia Centre organized a special blood donation
campaign and an awareness walk to encourage the public to donate
blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.
A large number of people from various walks of life participated
in the event.
Chief Executive Officer Safe Life Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer
Ahmad Salehria, highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the centre.
He shared that children from several cities including Sargodha, Khushab,
Mianwali, Jhang, Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Sahiwal, Silanwali, and Shahpur
regularly come to the centre for blood transfusions.
However, the centre often struggles with blood shortages, which could
put young lives at risk.
He appealed to the public, urging them to donate blood and help save
innocent lives.
“Just one bottle of your blood can make the difference between life
and death for a child,” he emphasized.
In addition to blood transfusions, the centre also provides food and other
essentials to the children and their families during treatment expenses
that amount to hundreds of thousands of rupees annually.
While philanthropists do extend their support, rising inflation has increased
the financial burden.
Dr Tanveer Salehria called upon kind-hearted individuals to assist financially
and donate blood to make life-saving treatments more accessible.
Awards were also distributed at the event to recognize individuals and
organizations who have supported the Safe Life Thalassemia Centre
in various capacities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Olympian Rao Saleem Nazim laid to rest6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains in Dir causes floods, strands tourists in Kumrat6 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on ‘Pakistan and the Region ’concludes6 minutes ago
-
DG GDA highlights major development projects, Revitalization of Gwadar old town underway6 minutes ago
-
SPARC, SPDC launch Cigarette Tax Simulation Model 2025–266 minutes ago
-
World Thalassemia Day observed6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on "How to Write a Story" by Ahmed Saleem Study Circle16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review polio campaign arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Doctors, students, civil society join rally in support of Pak Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home Organizes Rally to Show Solidarity with Pakistan Army16 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure transparency in examination system16 minutes ago
-
DC congratulates new VC, KUST16 minutes ago