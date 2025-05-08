Open Menu

World Thalassemia Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Like other parts of the world, World Thalassemia Day was observed

here on Thursday with a range of awareness and humanitarian activities.

Safe Life Thalassemia Centre organized a special blood donation

campaign and an awareness walk to encourage the public to donate

blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.

A large number of people from various walks of life participated

in the event.

Chief Executive Officer Safe Life Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer

Ahmad Salehria, highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the centre.

He shared that children from several cities including Sargodha, Khushab,

Mianwali, Jhang, Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Sahiwal, Silanwali, and Shahpur

regularly come to the centre for blood transfusions.

However, the centre often struggles with blood shortages, which could

put young lives at risk.

He appealed to the public, urging them to donate blood and help save

innocent lives.

“Just one bottle of your blood can make the difference between life

and death for a child,” he emphasized.

In addition to blood transfusions, the centre also provides food and other

essentials to the children and their families during treatment expenses

that amount to hundreds of thousands of rupees annually.

While philanthropists do extend their support, rising inflation has increased

the financial burden.

Dr Tanveer Salehria called upon kind-hearted individuals to assist financially

and donate blood to make life-saving treatments more accessible.

Awards were also distributed at the event to recognize individuals and

organizations who have supported the Safe Life Thalassemia Centre

in various capacities.

