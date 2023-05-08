UrduPoint.com

World Thalassemia Day Observed; Pre -marriage Diagnosis Of Disease Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

World thalassemia day observed; pre -marriage diagnosis of disease stressed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The speakers of a seminar on Monday called for pre-marriage diagnosis of thalassemia to avoid the potential risk of the disease in the children.

The seminar was organised by the Alkhidmat Foundation in connection with the World Thalassemia Day observed here.

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour was the chief guest on the occasion and called for creating awareness related to disease among the masses, especially youth.

She said that a basic test can change the course of a family's future and urged the youth not to ignore it before marriage.

On the occasion, it was informed that thalassaemia affects about 300 million people worldwide, with about 500,000 having a severe form of the disease.

It was said that 80 per cent of these people live in low and middle-income countries and face many and multiple unmet needs and persisting challenges regarding the health, social and other care they receive.

An official of Alkhidmat Health Foundation said that the foundation was currently running five blood banks across Pakistan, where blood is collected from donors, typed, separated into components, stored and prepared for transfusion to recipients including patients of leukaemia, cancer, sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

