World Thalassemia Day To Be Celebrated On Wednesday
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) World Thalassemia Day will be celebrated on Wednesday to spread awareness about thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production, encouraging people to seek treatment and live healthy, fulfilling lives.
The 2024 theme for World Thalassemia Day, "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Ensuring Equitable and Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All," underscores the significance of providing equal and accessible treatment options to enhance their quality of life.
World Thalassemia Day underscores the condition's manifestation, which occurs when the body doesn't produce enough hemoglobin, an essential component of red blood cells. This manageable disorder can be effectively addressed through medical interventions such as blood transfusions and chelation therapy, with guidance from healthcare experts.
Through raising awareness, World Thalassemia Day educates individuals about the disease, including its causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options.
Additionally, the day serves as a platform to diminish the stigma associated with thalassemia, fostering open discussions and encouraging understanding.
The day urges governments, organizations, and healthcare professionals to unite in the fight against thalassemia.
Thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, results in the production of abnormal hemoglobin—a protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen.
The condition causes an overabundance of red blood cell destruction, resulting in anemia. Anemia is characterized by a deficiency of normal, healthy red blood cells (RBCs) in the body. This inherited disorder indicates that at least one parent carries the disease. It arises from genetic mutations or the deletion of specific crucial genes.
A report indicates that approximately 100,000 individuals in Pakistan are afflicted with Thalassemia, with around 5,000 babies born with this severe condition each year. These patients require regular blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy, overseen by a qualified Hematologist, as well as ongoing diagnostic tests on a monthly basis. However, these expenses pose a significant burden on low-income families in Pakistan.
Thalassemia patients should avoid excess iron and prioritize regular check-ups, hydration, hygiene, and vaccinations. Genetic counseling and emotional support are vital for managing this genetic disorder effectively.
\395
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Urdu literature has its profound impact in contemporary society9 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement arrangements finalized in KP9 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns public of fake website "Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan"9 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Communication reviews progress of ongoing projects19 minutes ago
-
University of AJK spearheads climate change education with the collaboration of TRC19 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Mianwali49 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in canal49 minutes ago
-
Met office forecasts increase in temperatures in Sindh49 minutes ago
-
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG ISPR51 minutes ago
-
Team Europe Launches Youth-Centric Programme for Green Jobs Creation in KP59 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce pension reforms to lessen burden: Law Minister59 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Pakistani Hajj pilgrims : Director F&C1 hour ago