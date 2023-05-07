World Thalassemia day to be observed on May 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Thalassemia Day would also be observed in Hyderabad on 8th May (Monday) under the theme 'Be aware, Share, care'.

In this connection, a walk will be held from the Fatimid Centre Dialdas club to the Press Club.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza will grace the event while District health officer (DHO) Lala Jaffer will be the chief guest on the occasion..

World Thalassemia Day was commemorated every year on May 8th to raise awareness about the condition among the local public.