UrduPoint.com

"World Thalassemia Day" To Be Observed On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

"World Thalassemia Day" to be observed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society will organize an event to mark the "World Thalassemia Day" here on Monday.

According to a handout issued here Sunday, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will participate as a special guest in an event.

The purpose of the event was to share the sufferings of the thalassemia victims and their families and pay tribute to their courage.

"Thalassemia is a fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease."

