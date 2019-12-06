UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World To Observe Anti-corruption Day On Dec 9

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

World to observe anti-corruption day on Dec 9

The International Anti-Corruption Day will be observed on December 9 across the world to raise awareness against the corruption and its effects on the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The International Anti-Corruption Day will be observed on December 9 across the world to raise awareness against the corruption and its effects on the society.

December 9 has recognized as International Anti-Corruption Day under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2003.

Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies.

Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability, a private news channel reported.

The main objective of the day and the campaign that follows is to eliminate corruption to make way for a prosperous and content society, across the geographical boundaries. The day involves a lot of activities both in the UN and respective member states, like conferences, speeches, plays etc to foster a feeling of fighting corruption at home as well as across the borders.

Corruption affects every country, region and community. No one is immune to this crime. But everyone can take part in the fight against corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption World United Nations December All

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

57 seconds ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

10 minutes ago

Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign ..

3 minutes ago

NTC,PITB sign agreement for provision of 400 Mbps ..

3 minutes ago

Plastic pollution kills over half million crabs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.