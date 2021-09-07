World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said the world would pay a heavy price if it continued to ignore India's destabilizing policies, where its consequences were to go well beyond the region.

The National Security Adviser took to the social networking site of Twitter to slam the so-called Indian media orchestrating false news and disinformation against Pakistan.

Dr Moeed on his official handle wrote, "It is not a surprise that Modi's fascist regime's fake news industry has been caught peddling lies yet again.

"The NSA shared two screenshots in his tweet comprising of UK Defence Journal and BBC news debunking the Indian news channel Times Now that broadcast a Wales based video clip of a US F-15 aircraft as a full fledged Pakistani invasion of Afghanistan.

The fake news industry, he said, set up and patronized by Govt of India, was one critical reason for the world being duped into blaming Pakistan rather than looking at internal failures in Afghanistan and India's role in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan.