World To Take Practical Steps Against Indian Brutalities In Kashmiris: Senator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Senator, Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz urged the international community to take practical steps to prevent human rights violations, committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan would continue its all out support to Kashmiri people till they would get their right to self-determination.

He said Kashmir issue could only be resolved through implementation of United Nations resolution in the valley. "India can no longer suppress the voice of Kashmiris withforce," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

