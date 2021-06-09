World to witness first solar eclipse on June 10, will not be visible in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :World to witness first annular solar eclipse on June 10, but it will not be visible in Pakistan including Sindh, however would fall on much of Europe and Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic, and the Arctic.

Two types of eclipses are visible from the Earth - the eclipse of the sun and the moon. Eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align in a straight or almost straight configuration.