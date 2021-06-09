UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World To Witness First Solar Eclipse On June 10, Will Not Be Visible In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

World to witness first solar eclipse on June 10, will not be visible in Pakistan

World to witness first annular solar eclipse on June 10, but it will not be visible in Pakistan including Sindh, however would fall on much of Europe and Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic, and the Arctic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :World to witness first annular solar eclipse on June 10, but it will not be visible in Pakistan including Sindh, however would fall on much of Europe and Asia, North/West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic, and the Arctic.

Two types of eclipses are visible from the Earth - the eclipse of the sun and the moon. Eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align in a straight or almost straight configuration.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Africa World Europe June From Asia Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dis ..

9 minutes ago

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

23 minutes ago

Germany ready to broker Moscow-Kiev gas transit de ..

9 minutes ago

UK Records 7,540 New COVID-19 Cases - Department o ..

12 minutes ago

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% s ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Making Effort to Prevent Further Degradatio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.