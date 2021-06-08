World top organizations' links down

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that the websites’ links of multiple companies are down across the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) The web links of Amazon, Raddit, BBC, Bloomberg and New York Times are down across the world. The latest reports say that the breakdown has happened due to an internet provider company.

Many big companies which have purchased internet services from the company are facing the breakdown.

The breakdown affected online working across the world.

(Details to Follow)