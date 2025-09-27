- Home
World Tourism Day 2025: PTDC MD Calls For Sustainable Transformation Of Pakistan’s Tourism Industry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana Saturday said that Pakistan must align its tourism policies with the principles of sustainability to fully unlock its immense potential while protecting its natural and cultural assets for future generations.
He shared these views in his message on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025, celebrated globally on September 27.
World Tourism Day is observed every year with seminars, conferences, exhibitions, and cultural activities across the globe.
The objective is to highlight the significance of tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.
This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underscores the urgent need to balance tourism development with environmental preservation and social responsibility.
In an interview with APP, Aftab ur Rehman Rana noted that Pakistan, with its rich landscape ranging from towering mountains and lush valleys to deserts and coastal belts, is uniquely positioned to attract domestic and international tourists.
“Our breathtaking natural scenery, combined with a diverse cultural heritage and centuries-old history, are valuable assets. If developed wisely, these resources can bring unprecedented growth to the tourism sector and contribute meaningfully to our national economy,” he said.
He stressed that in the face of climate change, environmental degradation, and economic challenges, sustainable development is no longer optional but necessary.
“Tourism must not only serve as an engine of economic growth but also as a tool for safeguarding our environment and protecting our cultural legacy. We must ensure that these treasures remain intact for future generations to experience and cherish,” he emphasized.
The PTDC chief also issued a special appeal to tourism stakeholders, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs to adopt eco-friendly practices and innovative models of sustainable tourism.
He highlighted the role of community-based tourism, responsible travel initiatives, and the integration of modern technology in creating a resilient and inclusive tourism ecosystem.
Pakistan has already been witnessing a gradual rise in both domestic and international tourism in recent years, particularly in the northern areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan, Hunza, Skardu, and Swat.
The government has also initiated projects to improve tourism infrastructure, facilitate investment, and promote Pakistan’s image as a safe and attractive destination on the global stage.
However, Rana pointed out that more coordinated efforts are required to ensure long-term impact.
“World Tourism Day reminds us that tourism is not just about leisure and recreation. It is about building bridges among people, strengthening economies, and preserving the environment. If we want tourism to serve as a true engine of progress, sustainability must remain at the heart of every initiative,” he concluded.
